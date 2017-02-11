UPDATE: Louisville man arrested at U of L game allegedly threatened to 'kill everyone'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man arrested on Saturday on the court of the U of L basketball game against Miami threatened to "kill everyone."

LMPD officials say 31-year-old Randall Bolton was arrested after running onto the court, kicking a U of L cheerleader and entering the Miami huddle. He also allegedly threatened to kill everyone at the KFC Yum! Center.

Officers say he had previously been warned to not go onto the court.

As he was being driven to jail, he allegedly kicked the back window of the police cruiser, causing it to separate from the frame.

Bolton is charged with assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and trespassing.

Bolton pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday. A judge released him from jail on the condition he enter a mental health facility.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.