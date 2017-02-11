#LouisvilleRocks! spreads joy throughout city with painted rocks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

#LouisvilleRocks! spreads joy throughout city with painted rocks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –- At a time when Louisville may seem overwhelmed by crime and bad news, one woman is hoping to make the city a little more joyful. She describes it as an art project and scavenger hunt aimed at getting people outside and exploring the city, while also meeting new people.

“This is the coolest thing. It's so random, but so awesome,” said Kim Jolley, administrator of #LouisvilleRocks!

Sometimes the simplest things in life bring the most joy. And in this case, that joy comes in the form of painted rocks.

“What city doesn't need something like this, just to find a little random joy, put a smile on someone's face?” she asked.

With a Pikachu painted rock, rocks with mandala designs, and others with Valentine’s Day themes, Jolley brought them to The Great Lawn Saturday afternoon.  

So this is how it works -- you paint any design you like on a rock and place it somewhere around Louisville. Then you take pictures of where you place the rocks as a hint to members of the group.

“Sometimes they're right out in the open, sometimes you got to know where you're looking,” Jolley said.

And sometimes a completely unsuspecting person will find a rock and join the group. As was the case when a Louisville man found a rock with the inspirational message, “Your attitude determines your direction.”

“It was very touching that he reached out to me and told me that he found it at the right moment in his life and he was going to keep it until it was better and that he was going to pass it along to somebody else and hope it brightens their day and hopes it means as much to them as it does to him,” Jolley said.

Jolley started the Facebook group #LouisvilleRocks! after seeing the idea in other cities.

“I watched all the happiness and the joy come out of it and just everyone started to follow it and the whole city got in to it,” she said.

As the group grows and rocks are found and re-shared, the joy is spread around the city a little more every time.

“It's awesome. Yeah, makes my heart very full,” Jolley said.

If you'd like to learn more about #LousvilleRocks!, it's having a rock painting party later this month. You can find out more by joining the Facebook group here.

