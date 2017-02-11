Home Improvement Expo, seminars taking place this weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Home Improvement Expo, seminars taking place this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As spring approaches more people will begin their housing renovations, and an event this weekend is helping get the jump on that.

Thousands are expected to attend the Kentucky Home Expo being held at the Triple Crown Pavillion.

Exhibitors and home improvement experts are available to chat with home owners and answer any questions they have.

Seminars are being taught from the smallest of household projects to the largest.

"You come here, you find the next step, you're getting advice, you're getting ideas or you're talking to a contractor or remodeler figuring it out how to turn it into a reality," Show Manager Timothy Reagan said.

Tickets are $4 for adults and kids get in for free.

The Expo continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

