Thomas Edison House celebrates inventor's 170th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big celebration honoring a man who created something we use every day, the lightbulb.

This month those at the Thomas Edison House are celebrating his 170th birthday.

The inventor and scientist lived on Washington Street in Butchertown and the home hosted a birthday party in his honor Saturday.

Some of his iconic inventions are also on display, and the house is part of the Historic Homes Foundation to help inspire creativity. 

"It's something that I don't think a lot of people realize that he did reside here in Louisville for close to two years and was studying and working on a lot of his inventions and it was an important time in his life," David Nichols said.

The party also included a lightbulb-shaped birthday cake. 

