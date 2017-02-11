Zanzabar hosts Kentucky International Flipper Pinball Associatio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Zanzabar hosts Kentucky International Flipper Pinball Association championship



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is a game you can find at any arcade but the competition to be the best is intense.

Saturday, 16 of the best pinball players from around the state battled it out to see who would end up competing for the National Championship.

The International Flipper Pinball Association was held at Zanzabar in Louisville. 

Across the country more than 10,000 players complete for local and national titles.

WDRB talked with last year's state champ who is hoping for a repeat.

"Yeah, there was only three people from Kentucky period last year so it was good to keep it in Kentucky is the first goal - to get someone from Kentucky to win but to bring it here was pretty fun," Drew Donohue said.

The national championships will take place in March and the world championships will be held this summer in Denmark. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

