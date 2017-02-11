Zanzabar hosts Kentucky International Flipper Pinball Association championship

Louisville man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter turns self in at court

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE | Bardstown Police have four suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

The child was taken to the Home of the Innocents.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is a game you can find at any arcade but the competition to be the best is intense.

Saturday, 16 of the best pinball players from around the state battled it out to see who would end up competing for the National Championship.

The International Flipper Pinball Association was held at Zanzabar in Louisville.

Across the country more than 10,000 players complete for local and national titles.

WDRB talked with last year's state champ who is hoping for a repeat.

"Yeah, there was only three people from Kentucky period last year so it was good to keep it in Kentucky is the first goal - to get someone from Kentucky to win but to bring it here was pretty fun," Drew Donohue said.

The national championships will take place in March and the world championships will be held this summer in Denmark.

