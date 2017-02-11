Dozens rally downtown to protest Keystone and Dakota Access pipe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens rally downtown to protest Keystone and Dakota Access pipeline

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday dozens of people rallied in Louisville to speak out against the Keystone and Dakota Access pipeline.

Holding signs that read "Water is Life" and chanting, protesters met at Jefferson Square Park in response to President Trump's executive order to clear the way for the pipeline.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is a $3.7 billion project.

Those against the pipeline say it poses a major threat to the environment and it all comes down to one thing.

"This isn't just an administration issue because, you know, politics aside, this is an environmental issue and no matter who was president money is unfortunately more important than the environment," Julia Adams said.

The protesters also claim the pipeline is a violation of international human rights laws.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.