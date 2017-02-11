Scan of Louisville school will create 3D model for emergency responders

Louisville man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter turns self in at court

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE | Bardstown Police have four suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

The child was taken to the Home of the Innocents.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new technology could be the difference between life and death at a Louisville school.

The system, called Critical 360, creates 3D models of buildings for police, fire and EMS.

Iroquois High School will be the first place in Kentucky to have the mapping completed.

“If they want to go to classroom five and understand what classroom five looks like. They can just pick one of those images inside there and do a 360 view of the entire area,” said Todd Long with Eagleview Technologies, the company creating the models.

Crews gave WDRB a demonstration Saturday of how they will map the school with panoramic cameras and lasers that measure distance.

The company says the maps can save critical time for first responders in an emergency.

“The ability to see what they don’t know and so before walking into the school if there was a fire, somebody told them, ‘hey, it’s in the library,’ They can automatically test out where to go for quickest access to the library,” Long said.

The Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator, Tony Lindauer, is launching the effort with the help of the UAW.

He says covering a typical school building could cost between $20,000 to $25,000.

The company that owns the technology is scanning the school for free as part of a pilot program.

The scanning cart can even detect elevation changes like ramps.

“I see the value for the safety of all our children,” Lindaur said.

The project is trying to raise money to scan more schools in the district.

