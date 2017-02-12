UPDATE | Suspect shot, killed by police in south Louisville iden - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Suspect shot, killed by police in south Louisville identified

Posted: Updated:
William Young (source: family photo) William Young (source: family photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers shot and killed a man who had broken into a home in south Louisville, according to LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

The coroner's office has identified the suspect as 32-year-old William A. Young Jr. 

Chief Conrad says police were responding to a call about a break-in in the 1200 block of Oleanda Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when they found the suspect.

According to Conrad, the suspect hit the officer. Authorities say that's when officers shot and killed him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:34 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The officer was shot in the hand. He was taken to University Hospital and is being treated for an injury to the chest in addition to the gunshot wound to his hand.

The officer is expected to be okay.

The coroner's office says Young was homeless. 

Meanwhile community activist Christopher 2X is calling for transparency from the police department and to release the body camera footage. 

"The key thing is releasing it to the public so we can really get some understanding on what went down," 2X said. "And then people can draw their own conclusions about was this a justifiable shooting or not."

Chief Conrad says a press conference will be held sometime Monday, after police have time to review body camera video of the incident.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

