UPDATE | Suspect shot, killed by police in south Louisville identified

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE | Bardstown Police have four suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

A new option may be in the works for the city of Prospect instead of a proposed affordable housing complex.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers shot and killed a man who had broken into a home in south Louisville, according to LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

The coroner's office has identified the suspect as 32-year-old William A. Young Jr.

Chief Conrad says police were responding to a call about a break-in in the 1200 block of Oleanda Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when they found the suspect.

According to Conrad, the suspect hit the officer. Authorities say that's when officers shot and killed him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:34 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer was shot in the hand. He was taken to University Hospital and is being treated for an injury to the chest in addition to the gunshot wound to his hand.

The officer is expected to be okay.

The coroner's office says Young was homeless.

Meanwhile community activist Christopher 2X is calling for transparency from the police department and to release the body camera footage.

"The key thing is releasing it to the public so we can really get some understanding on what went down," 2X said. "And then people can draw their own conclusions about was this a justifiable shooting or not."

Chief Conrad says a press conference will be held sometime Monday, after police have time to review body camera video of the incident.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.