Louisville natives among nominees at Sunday's Grammy Awards - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville natives among nominees at Sunday's Grammy Awards

Posted: Updated:
Bryson Tiller Bryson Tiller
Jason Clayborn Jason Clayborn
Gabriel Hatcher II Gabriel Hatcher II

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville natives could score music's highest honor.

Bryson Tiller, Jason Clayborn and Gabriel Hatcher II are nominated at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

Tiller is nominated in the Best R&B song category for his single "Exchange."

Clayborn and Hatcher are co-nominees, along with gospel singer Hezekiah Walker, in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category for the inspirational hit "Better."

Other nominees from Kentucky who are up for awards this year include country icon Loretta Lynn, songwriter Josh Osborne and Sturgill Simpson, who is up for Album of the Year and Best Country Album for his LP "Sailor's Guide."

