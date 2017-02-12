'Golden Girls' to begin streaming on Hulu starting Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Golden Girls' to begin streaming on Hulu starting Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New life is being breathed into a classic sitcom by way of online streaming.

"The Golden Girls" will be available on Hulu starting Monday.

All 180 episodes of the series will be available for viewers.

The showed starred Betty White and the late Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. Each of the four actresses were awarded Emmy Awards during the show's run.

The comedy about four sassy Miami seniors ran for seven seasons between 1985 and 1992.

