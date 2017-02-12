LMPD investigating homicide on East St. Catherine Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the 900 block of East St. Catherine Street, near Logan Street.

MetroSafe says a call about the incident was received Sunday just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say the victim is a man believed to be in his 60s.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

