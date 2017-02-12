College Goal Sunday happening today in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a way to help Hoosiers get money for college.

Feb. 12 is College Goal Sunday in Indiana.

It's the Hoosier state's largest free FAFSA-filing event.

Hundreds of financial aid experts at 40 sites across Indiana are helping families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Families have to file the FAFSA by March 10 to get federal financial aid from the state.

Click here for information on this area's nearest event in New Albany, which happens today at 2 p.m.

