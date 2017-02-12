UPDATE: Authorities identify victim in fatal Shawnee neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after a shooting that happened in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The victim was 26-year-old Mortell Ashford, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Haag. Authorities say Ashford died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of North 39th Street and Jewell Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police on the scene said Ashford was found dead in the street.

Officials are continuing to investigate the shooting.

