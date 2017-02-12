POLICE | Southern Indiana man arrested after January robbery in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE | Southern Indiana man arrested after January robbery in Jasper

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police in Jasper say they've arrested a Jeffersonville man accused of stealing tools from a Rural King totaling $1,600. 

Officials say Trooper Brock Werne began investigating the theft on Jan. 20. 

According to a release, 37-year-old Joseph Zaepfel put the stolen items in a shopping cart he had placed by the back door of the store. 

Police say Zaepfel then used a store phone to call an accomplice in the crime, who waited outside while Zaepfel gathered the items, left through the back door and drove away in a gold minivan. 

Through his investigation, Trooper Werne along with the Jasper Police Department identified Zaepfel and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Zaepfel was arrested at his home in Jeffersonville without incident and is being held in the Dubois County Security Center charged with theft. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

