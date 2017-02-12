POLICE | Southern Indiana man arrested after January robbery in Jasper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police in Jasper say they've arrested a Jeffersonville man accused of stealing tools from a Rural King totaling $1,600.

Officials say Trooper Brock Werne began investigating the theft on Jan. 20.

According to a release, 37-year-old Joseph Zaepfel put the stolen items in a shopping cart he had placed by the back door of the store.

Police say Zaepfel then used a store phone to call an accomplice in the crime, who waited outside while Zaepfel gathered the items, left through the back door and drove away in a gold minivan.

Through his investigation, Trooper Werne along with the Jasper Police Department identified Zaepfel and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Zaepfel was arrested at his home in Jeffersonville without incident and is being held in the Dubois County Security Center charged with theft.

