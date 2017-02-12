Family of alleged murder victim responds to judge's home confinement decision

An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field giving parents and spectators a scare.

An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field giving parents and spectators a scare.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

A food service contractor was arrested Tuesday on felony charges she smuggled drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

A food service contractor was arrested Tuesday on felony charges she smuggled drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville man they say was killed during a fight is speaking out to WDRB after a judge sent the alleged murder suspect to home confinement and not back to jail.

Nancy Rego and her family are seeking justice after they say their family member, David Bray, died from blunt force trauma after a fight with 37-year-old Reginald Carr outside a Walgreens near Algonquin Parkway and Winkler Ave.

“He’s out here walking the street and my brother is dead – there ain’t nothing right about that,” Rego said.

Reginald Carr appeared in front of a Judge on Friday after being arrested for the murder on Thursday.

The Judge decided to put Carr on home confinement and work release until his next court appearance later this month because of long time frame between the alleged assault in November and Carr’s arrest on Thursday.

Bray’s family says they’re upset the man they say killed their loved one is not behind bars.

“It’s just so disheartening to think that this man obviously has priors and he still able to be just out on the street,” Bray's niece Megan Prather said.

Bray’s family says he was homeless and battled drugs for nearly a decade.

“My brother didn’t hurt nobody. He didn’t weigh but maybe 115 pounds and this man weighed 300 pounds and kicked him to death!” Rego said, wiping away tears.

Carr will appear back in court Feb. 20.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.