Teen driver faces murder charge in Kentucky fatal accident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen driver faces murder charge in Kentucky fatal accident

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Lexington police have charged a 16-year-old driver with murder in a fatal accident involving a stolen car.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says in a news release that police on Saturday night tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen earlier. The car sped away, and another officer saw the car traveling the wrong way down another road before it collided with two other vehicles.

Angel says one of the passengers in the car, 18-year-old Tabitha Busbee of Lexington, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Four other people, including the teen driver, were injured.

The statement says the teen driver also faces charges of assault and receiving stolen property.

