Social justice group delivers petition to make Louisville a Sanctuary City to Mayor Fischer

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.
The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.
Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.
The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.
Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
A food service contractor was arrested Tuesday on felony charges she smuggled drugs into Louisville Metro Corrections.
