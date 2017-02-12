Social justice group delivers petition to make Louisville a Sanctuary City to Mayor Fischer

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Latino social justice group is pushing to make Louisville a "Sanctuary City" for undocumented immigrants.

The group Mijente Louisville has collected thousands of signatures on a petition asking Louisville to become a Sanctuary City. The group wants city leaders to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally.

On Monday the group dropped off the 2,600 signed petitions supporting the cause to Mayor Greg Fisher's office. Most of the signatures were obtained online.

A Sanctuary City makes a promise to protect undocumented immigrants. This would mean Louisville would not prosecute people for breaking federal immigration law.

"It's a very real threat," said Jesus Ibanez. "The raids are happening. Families are being displaced, mixed status families. Say, for example, the kids might be U.S. citizens, but the parents are undocumented. What's going to happen if the parents get taken away? The families are going to be displaced."

Fischer has not yet responded to the group's request.

