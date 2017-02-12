Social justice group delivers petition to make Louisville a Sanc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Social justice group delivers petition to make Louisville a Sanctuary City to Mayor Fischer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Latino social justice group is pushing to make Louisville a "Sanctuary City" for undocumented immigrants.

The group Mijente Louisville has collected thousands of signatures on a petition asking Louisville to become a Sanctuary City. The group wants city leaders to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally.

On Monday the group dropped off the 2,600 signed petitions supporting the cause to Mayor Greg Fisher's office. Most of the signatures were obtained online. 

A Sanctuary City makes a promise to protect undocumented immigrants. This would mean Louisville would not prosecute people for breaking federal immigration law. 

"It's a very real threat," said Jesus Ibanez. "The raids are happening. Families are being displaced, mixed status families. Say, for example, the kids might be U.S. citizens, but the parents are undocumented. What's going to happen if the parents get taken away? The families are going to be displaced."

Fischer has not yet responded to the group's request.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.