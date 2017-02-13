"Shred Your Ex" at iLoveKickboxing ahead of Valentine's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can "Shred Your Ex" on Monday, February 13th (the day before Valentine's Day.)

The local fitness studio, iLoveKickboxing, encourages you to forget restaurants, retailers and other traditional mushy ways of celebrating February 14th and instead celebrate "Anti-Valentine's Day."

Monday, February 13th at the worldwide annual "Shred Your Ex" events, participants are encouraged to punch and kick photographs of their exes - without being labeled a little crazy.

Thousands of members across North America, at studios like Louisville's iLoveKickboxing, 221 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy #105 will tape photos to their gym's kickboxing bags of whatever or whomever they want to shred.

The they'll punch, kick and land fists on the photos, all in the name "Exorcising" their past demons.

Of course, pictures of other habits your want to shred will be gladly accepted like cake, cookies, cigarettes, etc.

Studios will also feature DJs, raffles and other surprises.

Click here to learn about iLoveKickboxing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.