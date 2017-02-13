Mexican pozole stew mixes pork, hominy and a little spice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stew is a great dinner in cold weather. And when you can add a little spice, it can really warm you up.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shares his recipe for a Mexican pozole stew, which includes pork, hominy with a little spice. The best part, he says, it that you can all kinds of yummy stuff to at the end.

Pozole Stew

(Pork & Hominy Stew)

Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Soup

2 Tbl. Kroger Canola Oil

1 lb. Kroger Pork Boston Butt (cubed)

1 lrg. Yellow Onion (diced)

1 Tbl. Minced Garlic (about 3 cloves if fresh)

2-32 oz. pkgs. Simple Truth Low Sodium Free Range Chicken Broth

2-15.5 oz. cans Kroger White Hominy (drained & rinsed)

1-7 oz. can Kroger Diced Green Chile (with juice)

½ Tbl. Kroger Dry Oregano

To taste Salt & Pepper



Toppings to Add In

As Desired Kroger Tortilla Chips

As Desired Kroger Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

As Desired Kroger Sour Cream

As Desired Diced Avocado

As Desired Thin Sliced Radish

As Desired Sliced Jalapeno

As Desired Diced Red Onion

Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-heat heat.

Add pork & brown on all sides.

Combine browned pork, onion, garlic, broth, hominy, chile & oregano in your crock pot. Stir well to blend.

Set the crockpot too high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Season to taste with salt & pepper. Serve piping hot with lots of toppings for friends & family to add in to create their own yummy creation!

