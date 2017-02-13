Pickup slams into house in the Beechmont neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pickup slams into house in the Beechmont neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickup truck slammed into a house in the Beechmont neighborhood.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Monday on Taylor Boulevard near Bluegrass Avenue.

Homeowner Robert Humphrey says when he got outside, the driver of the red pickup was reving his engine to try and get away. The truck hit the homeowner's retaining wall before slamming into his house.

No one was injured, but the driver of the pickup was taken into custody.  Police have not said what charges my be pending.

