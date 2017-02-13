Police arrest suspect after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhoo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest suspect after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Crime tape surrounds a home in the Park DuValle neighborhood after a man was found shot on Feb. 13, 2017. Crime tape surrounds a home in the Park DuValle neighborhood after a man was found shot on Feb. 13, 2017.
Joey Green (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Joey Green (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot early Monday in the Park DuValle neighborhood. 

It happened about 6:20 a.m. on William E. Summers Avenue near Young Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police arrested 35-year-old Joey Green about three hours after the shooting. Police say Green and the victim were living together, and that Green shot the victim after some sort of dispute. 

Green is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with one count of assault. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.