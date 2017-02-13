Police arrest suspect after shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood

Crime tape surrounds a home in the Park DuValle neighborhood after a man was found shot on Feb. 13, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot early Monday in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

It happened about 6:20 a.m. on William E. Summers Avenue near Young Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police arrested 35-year-old Joey Green about three hours after the shooting. Police say Green and the victim were living together, and that Green shot the victim after some sort of dispute.

Green is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with one count of assault.

