WWE Smackdown Live coming to Louisville for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WWE's Smackdown Live is coming to the KFC Yum! Center April 18th.

This is the first time Smackdown will be in Louisville.

Wrestlers expected to be at Smackdown in Louisville: Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Dolph Ziggler, and women's champion Alexa Bliss.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 17th at 10:00 a.m., and range between $15 and $100.

WWE Smackdown Live is April 18th at 7:45 p.m.

