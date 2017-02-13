BOZICH | Louisville slips, Kentucky gains in my weekly AP college hoops ballot

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, basketball's greatest player, had strong comments about the one-and-done rule in an interview about his book about UCLA coach John Wooden.More >>
There's a three-way tie for pre-season Number One in college hoops in Las Vegas; Still no NFL calls for Devonte Fields; Thad Matta to the Hot Seat.More >>
What lessons can be learned about the NBA Draft from the 2017 NBA Playoffs? How many second-round picks are filling important roles? How well have one-and-dones played?More >>
It's less than six weeks until the 2017 NBA Draft -- and local college stars like Donovan MItchell, Hamidou Diallo, OG Anunoby, De'Aaron Fox and Thomas Bryant are jockeying for position.More >>
By registering a vertical jump of 44 1/2 inches, Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo silenced at least some of the questions about why he didn't compete in games at the NBA Draft Combine.More >>
Who has the most to prove at the NBA Draft Combine: Donovan Mitchell of Louisville, Hamidou Diallo of Kentucky or Thomas Bryant of Indiana?More >>
Rick Pitino has created an Internet stir playing pick-up basketball this week. The next stop: A Pitino vs. John Calipari match-up for charity.More >>
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is not a fan of college football's new early signing period, which means it's good for programs that don't have all the advantages of Ohio State.More >>
