BOZICH | Louisville slips, Kentucky gains in my weekly AP college hoops ballot

Louisville could lose a spot or two, while Kentucky should gain one or two in the new AP college basketball poll Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville lost at Virginia a week ago. I only bumped the Cards down one spot on my ballot in the Associated Press college basketball poll.

Hold all calls. By my count, 11 other ranked teams were also beaten over the last week. It’s going around.

That said, here is my ballot for the new poll, which should be released at noon Monday.

1. Gonzaga (26-0) – Nobody is going to beat the Zags until the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

2. Villanova (24-2) – The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee says the Wildcats are better than the Zags – and they’re probably right.

3. Kansas (22-3) -- Payback Monday with West Virginia visiting Monday night.

4. Baylor (22-3) – The Bears get Kansas at home on – drum roll – Payback Saturday.

5. Louisville (20-5) – The Cards are getting a desperate team at Syracuse Monday night.

6. North Carolina (21-5) – Yes, the Tar Heels lost to Duke. It happens.

7. Oregon (22-4) – Gave one away against UCLA.

8. Florida State (21-5) – The Seminoles are definitely a team that struggles on the road. They showed it at Notre Dame.

9. Arizona (23-3) – I don’t expect the Wildcats to lose another game during the regular season.

10. UCLA (23-3) – Yes, Lonzo Ball is ridiculous.

11. Kentucky (20-5) – A payback game with Tennessee followed by a challenging trip to Georgia Saturday.

12. West Virginia (20-5) – The Mountaineers still have to visit Kansas, TCU and Baylor. I don't expect it to go well.

13. Florida (20-5) – The Gators face trips to Auburn and Mississippi State this week. I do expect it to go well.

14. Wisconsin (21-4) – After winning three overtime games since Jan. 21, the Badgers showed how tiny their margin for error is against Northwestern.

15. Virginia (18-6) – If you’re scoring at home, the Cavaliers have lost three of their last five.

16. Purdue (20-5) – Wisconsin’s loss to Northwestern gives the Boilermakers a shot at a share of the Big Ten title.

17. Duke (20-5) – I hope you didn’t write off Mike Krzyzewski’s team.

18. SMU (22-4) – The best team nobody talks about. Ask Mick Cronin.

19. Cincinnati (22-3) – The Bearcats could have put a hammerlock on the AAC title Sunday at SMU. They whiffed.

20. South Carolina (20-5) – If Kentucky and Florida are top four seeds, the Gamecocks can’t be far behind.

21. Butler (19-6) – Three losses in four games is not The Butler Way.

22. Wichita State (23-4) – Gregg Marshall always find a way to wiggle into the Top 25.

23. Maryland (21-4) – If the Terps lose at Northwestern this week, they’ll disappear from this list next week.

24. Saint Mary’s (22-3) – Good, but not nearly good enough to beat Gonzaga.

25. Northwestern (19-6) – If you win at Wisconsin, I’ll forget that you lost at home to Illinois.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.