Louisville Metro Police arrest suspect in connection with W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man on a homicide charge.

Arik Brooks, 20, was arrested on Monday morning.

According to police records, LMPD officers responded on Feb. 2 to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Police say Brooks shot and killed 20-year-old Quarte Atkinson Jr. at the City View Apartments.



When officers arrived, they found Atkinson "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds." He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officials say Brooks was identified as a suspect in the murder through an investigation.

Brooks is being held at Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

