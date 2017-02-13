Yarmuth delivers Valentine's Day cards to local veterans - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Yarmuth delivers Valentine's Day cards to local veterans

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congressman John Yarmuth spent Monday morning helping make Valentine's Day a little brighter for Louisville veterans.

Yarmuth delivered handmade Valentines to veterans at Louisville's VA Hospital. Students from Holy Trinity Parish School, Blake Elementary and Louisville Classical Academy made the cards. 

"The vets really appreciate that the kids would take the time and have the sensitivity to thank them, so it means a lot to them," Yarmuth said. 

Yarmuth makes the special delivery every year as part of the Valentine's for Veterans Project. Last year he handed out more than 500 cards. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

