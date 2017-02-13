Louisville man charged with murder for November homicide - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man charged with murder for November homicide

Cordero Wilbanks (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Cordero Wilbanks (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of murder after police say he allegedly shot and killed a victim.

Cordero Wilbanks, 30, was arrested Sunday.

Louisville Metro Police say Wilbanks shot the victim on Nov. 19, 2016, in the 500 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near South Jackson Street. Officials say Wilbanks fled the scene after the shooting.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Curtis L. Benberry.

Investigators say witnesses located Benberry's body and contacted police.

According to police, Wilbanks' wife and Benberry were sitting inside Benberry's vehicle. Officials say Wilbanks confronted Benberry, "at which time the victim was shot."

Authorities say Wilbanks' wife said her husband shot Benberry with a handgun.

In addition to the murder charge, Wilbanks is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

