Louisville mom arrested after allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with a 3-month-old in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman after she was found unconscious inside a car with her 3-month-old child laying sideways in a car seat.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place Friday just after 11:30 a.m. on W. Market Street, near S. 44th Street.

Police say a vehicle had been involved in several accidents before crashing into a parked car. When police arrived, they allegedly found 28-year-old Stephanie Stevens unconscious inside the car, with her 3-month-old inside a car seat that was laying on its side.

Stevens admitted to using synthetic marijuana -- otherwise known as spice -- just before leaving her home, according to the arrest report. Police say they found an open bag of synthetic marijuana on the center console.

According to the arrest report, Stevens was "extremely lethargic, unable to stand and unable to speak," -- and her license had already been suspended due to a previous DUI offense.

She was arrested and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to produce an insurance card and possession of synthetic drugs. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

