Police searching for escaped Blackburn Correctional Complex inma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for escaped Blackburn Correctional Complex inmate

Posted: Updated:
Shawn Allan Hale (Image Source: Kentucky State Police Facebook page) Shawn Allan Hale (Image Source: Kentucky State Police Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a man authorities say escaped from the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington.

Officials say 35-year-old Shawn Allan Hale escaped from the prison on Sunday just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Hale was charged with two counts of robbery stemming from incidents that happened in Jefferson County.

Police say Hale is 5'8, weighs 155 pounds, and has blonde hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

Anyone with information about Hale's location is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

