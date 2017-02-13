Police searching for escaped Blackburn Correctional Complex inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a man authorities say escaped from the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington.

Officials say 35-year-old Shawn Allan Hale escaped from the prison on Sunday just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Hale was charged with two counts of robbery stemming from incidents that happened in Jefferson County.

Police say Hale is 5'8, weighs 155 pounds, and has blonde hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

Anyone with information about Hale's location is asked to contact police.



