Angel's Envy now tenth stop on Kentucky Bourbon Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville distillery is the newest member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and the Derby City now has more stops on the trail than any other city in the state.

Angel's Envy became the official 10th stop on the Kentucky bourbon trail on Monday morning.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined leaders of the Kentucky Distillers' Association and Angel's Envy at the facility, located at East Main and Jackson Streets in downtown Louisville.

After three years of construction, the 90,000 sq. ft. distillery opened up last November. And it didn't take them long to become a member of the Kentucky bourbon trail.

The famous trail includes: Four Roses, Jim Beam, Maker's Mark and Woodford Reserve.

Fischer says Louisville is evidence of the the trail's growing success, and adding Angel's Envy to the list of local distilleries on it is great for the economy.

It's estimated that each tourist here for the bourbon spends about $1,200 on local hotels and restaurants.

"Louisville is at a real renaissance right now in a lot of different ways, from our built environment to our economy," Fischer said. There is no question that bourbon has been a critical part of that growing economy."

Officials say Kentucky Bourbon also has a huge economic impact on the state.

Bourbon now pours $8.5 billion into Kentucky's economy and generates more than 17,000 jobs.

Click here if you're interested in booking a tour at Angel's Envy.

