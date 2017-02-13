JCPS hosting Transportation Job Fair through 2 PM today - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS hosting Transportation Job Fair through 2 PM today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting an upcoming job fair to fill positions on its transportation team.

The job fair started at 10 a.m. today and continues through to 2 p.m., at the VanHoose Education Center at 3332 Newburg Road.

Applications will be accepted for bus driver positions, bus monitor positions and special needs assistants. Starting pay for full-time bus drivers is $16.70 an hour.

As a member of the JCPS Transportation team, employees are eligible for:

  • Advancement opportunities
  • Full health and retirement benefits
  • Sick, personal and emergency pay
  • $150 signing bonus upon successful completion of 91st day
  • Paid training

No previous experience is required, but individuals should enjoy working with children and have a good driving record.

Interested applicants:

  • Must be at least 21 years old
  • Must have a valid driver’s license
  • Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)
  • Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)
  • Bring voided check for direct deposit
  • $20 cash or check for background check

Candidates may fill out an online application here or at the job fair. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

