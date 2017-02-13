Family of man killed by LMPD officer says shooting was 'unjustified'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man killed by police says the shooting was unjustified.

William Young, 32, was shot and killed by LMPD officers Saturday night at a home on Oleanda Avenue near Churchill Downs.

"That was my little brother," said Christopher Hall, William's brother. "I never thought that I would be making arrangements for my little brother."

Police say they were responding to a report of a home break-in. That's when LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says Young hit an officer. Conrad did not say what Young hit the officer with.

Young was then shot and killed by police. An officer was hurt and shot in the hand during the incident.

Young's family says he did not own a gun.

"My brother was scared of guns," Christopher Hall said. "He wouldn't carry a gun. He wouldn't have nothing to do with a gun."

Young's family says he was homeless and mentally ill. They also say police knew he often stayed in the abandoned home. The family claims LMPD's public integrity unit told them Young brother did not have a weapon.

"There's no way that you can justify putting over 10 bullets into my little brother," Christopher Hall said. "That was my little brother. I never thought that I would be making arrangements for my little brother.

"What could he have possibly done that would justify him being shot so many times? He was a homeless person. Homelessness doesn't justify it. He abused drugs, that doesn't justify it. He had mental issues, that surely doesn't justify it."

After watching the body camera video, William Young's family released this statement:

At 11:30 am today, LMPD brought us in to watch the body camera footage of our brother Billy's death. Neither of us were able to watch it all the way through the first time around. He was shot so quickly and so many times. Billy's life was taken from him too soon and it wasn't right. We are still trying to process it all.



A little about Billy:



Billy's life had its struggles and he had his share of problems. We are a family of 10 siblings that went through foster care. It's been a long journey, but only recently have many of us started to find each other and reconnect. But Billy was loved. He was peaceful. He hated guns and violence. Billy was 135 pounds and liked to keep to himself most of the time. He lost his girlfriend to suicide and also had his biological father pass away over the past couple years. Billy was starting to spend more time at our homes. He was free spirited. And he has now been robbed of seeing nieces and nephews who he had yet to meet.



We Have Questions and Concerns:



We are left with many questions. The house was abandoned, so we don't understand how Bill could somehow have been burglarizing it as was reported by the police. We don't understand why the police initially reported that they returned fire after Bill punched an officer in the chest. The video doesn't seem to show this and we don't know why this was stated. We don't understand why the police are saying that a third officer may have shot at Billy. Either a third officer fired his gun or he didn't. Why are the police not saying one way or the other if this is what happened. We don't understand why the officers were at the abandoned home to begin with and it is unclear what the police are saying about a burglary. Billy was no stranger to the neighborhood. He had friends there and knew many people. He was known to sleep in abandoned homes, but not to burglarize. The video shows him in bare



feet, as opposed to someone who looked like he had just gone out burglarizing homes. The item the police are calling a "weapon" looks flimsy and not like something that posed any threat of harm. The officers look like they start shooting even before Billy has stood up.



Our family may not be the most conventional family, but we are family. And Billy was family. We loved him. There is no way to describe the emotions that come with finding out that our brother, a nonviolent man, was shot more than 10 times by police.



Our response to the video of the shooting is emotional. We feel like there was a lack of compassion. We are angry and staying calm is tough. The shooting was too fast. We are distraught and overwhelmed. The feeling is sickening and horrifying and there have been lots of tears shed.



Our brother wasn't perfect. But he also shouldn't have been killed.



Billy is missed and we hope that the police will give more answers as to why he was.



From sister Shawna and brother Chris, and on behalf of all siblings (Elton, christopher, bill, nick, ricky, sylvia, tammy, christina, shawna

