WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to discuss this weekend's fatal officer-involved shooting

WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to discuss this - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is expected to talk today about a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

Chief Conrad is expected to talk starting at 1:30 p.m.

Thirty-two-year-old William Young was shot and killed by LMPD officers on Oleanda Avenue, near Churchill Downs, on Saturday night.

Police say they were responding to a report of a home break-in. That's when Conrad says Young hit an officer. Conrad did not say what Young hit the officer with.

Young was then shot and killed by police. An officer was hurt and shot in the hand during the incident.

He was taken to University Hospital and is being treated for an injury to the chest in addition to the gunshot wound to his hand.

The officer is expected to be okay.

