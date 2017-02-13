RAW VIDEO | LMPD chief identifies officers involved in deadly weekend shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Chief Steve Conrad spoke Monday afternoon at a press conference about a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

William Young Jr., 32, was shot and killed by LMPD officers on Oleanda Avenue near Churchill Downs on Saturday night.

Young's family is calling the the shooting unjustified. Family members say Young was homeless and mentally ill.

Chief Conrad said Young had been arrested locally 11 times since 2003.

"As police officers, we hope and pray that we will never have to use deadly force," Conrad said Monday.

Conrad says the officers involved in the incident were Russell Braun, Paige Young and Randall Richardson. The officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of a investigation that will be conducted by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit.

Police say the officers were responding to a report of a home break-in. That's when Chief Conrad says Young hit an officer. Conrad says police believe Young was armed with a "meat-skewer" type of weapon. Authorities say Young allegedly charged an officer with the weapon.

Young was then shot and killed by police. An officer was hurt and shot in the hand during the incident. The injured officer was taken to University Hospital and is being treated for an injury to the chest, in addition to the gunshot wound to his hand. The officer is expected to be okay.

Conrad says the officer who was injured in the chest by Young's weapon may have accidentally shot himself in hand.

Conrad says the shooting will require a thorough investigation. Officials have released body cam footage from two of the officers involved in the incident. (WARNING: THE BODY CAM FOOTAGE IS GRAPHIC AND MAY BE CONSIDERED OFFENSIVE)

According to Conrad, the Commonwealth Attorney will decide whether officers should be charged.

Related Stories:

Family of man killed by police says shooting was 'unjustified'

UPDATE | Suspect shot, killed by police in south Louisville identified

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.