Police say victim suffered severe brain injury after beating in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was beaten and left lying on the sidewalk in the Portland neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of S. 21st Street and Duncan Street. Officers say they found a man lying on the sidewalk with blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say the man will survive, but has a severe brain injury. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

