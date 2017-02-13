Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges

Posted: Updated:
Jerry Sandusky (Image Courtesy: CNN) Jerry Sandusky (Image Courtesy: CNN)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — One of Jerry Sandusky's sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He's currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey Sandusky's lawyer declined to comment on the allegations. The district attorney's office says it will release a statement Monday.

WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.