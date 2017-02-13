New additions come to Nia Center on West Broadway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New additions come to Nia Center on West Broadway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New additions to the Nia Center on W. Broadway aim to provide everything you need to start your own business, under one roof.

There are new training opportunities, a new loan program and a cafe in the works.

The name "Nia" means "purpose" in Swahili, and its mission is to help empower everyone who walks through the doors. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city is going through a renaissance period of growth, and the Nia Center helps make sure everyone can be a part of it.

"It's important that prosperity reaches every single neighborhood and every single house in our community, as well," said Mayor Fischer. "And that's where Nia Center has played such valuable role in our city. We see this as an economic empowerment center for city of Louisville."

The owner of the Sweet Peaches Restaurant announced she'll be opening a cafe at the Nia Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.