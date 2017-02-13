New additions come to Nia Center on West Broadway

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New additions to the Nia Center on W. Broadway aim to provide everything you need to start your own business, under one roof.

There are new training opportunities, a new loan program and a cafe in the works.

The name "Nia" means "purpose" in Swahili, and its mission is to help empower everyone who walks through the doors. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city is going through a renaissance period of growth, and the Nia Center helps make sure everyone can be a part of it.

"It's important that prosperity reaches every single neighborhood and every single house in our community, as well," said Mayor Fischer. "And that's where Nia Center has played such valuable role in our city. We see this as an economic empowerment center for city of Louisville."

The owner of the Sweet Peaches Restaurant announced she'll be opening a cafe at the Nia Center.

