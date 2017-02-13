It’s not too late to get Valentine’s Day gifts delivered on time - WDRB 41 Louisville News

It’s not too late to get Valentine’s Day gifts delivered on time

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

It’s not too late to get Valentine’s Day gifts delivered on time. 

According to UPS, you can still order gifts the day before Valentine’s Day and get them on time using UPS Next Day Air or UPS Express Critical.

Valentine’s Day is “always a busy time for us,” said Chris Foster, Supervisor of UPS Front Line.

The boxes of blossoms, candy and teddy bears shipping in and out of UPS this year are on par with Valentine’s Days in recent years.

"We're looking at moving about 89 million flowers in our operation in the two weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day,” UPS Spokesperson Michelle Polk said.

UPS is adding 34 temperature-controlled flights to bring them from South America to florists in the United States in time for the holiday.

“Valentine's and Mother's Day are probably our two busiest times other than Christmas,” Foster said.

According to the National Retail Federation, people in the U.S. will spend $2 billion on flowers and more than $18 billion on gifts this Valentine's Day.

Business is blooming at Belmar Flower shop on Preston Highway. Owner Robbie Gibson says it’s partly because the holiday is on a Tuesday this year.

“We've had a little over 120 orders this morning for deliveries tomorrow, and we're processing a little more than 75 for today,” Gibson said. “Tuesdays are always better for us, because it's in the middle of the week. We're not getting into the movies and the dinners and things like that. Everyone loves to get flowers at work.”

Belmar Flower Shop will answer phones until 8 p.m. Monday and will try to accommodate last minute orders on Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

