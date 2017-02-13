UPDATE: Indiana State Police cancels Amber Alert for Chastinea R - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Indiana State Police cancels Amber Alert for Chastinea Reeves

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE 2/2/2017 4:35 p.m.: Indiana State Police say the Amber Alert for Chastinea Reeves, has been canceled as Reeves, "has been located." No other information is available at this time.

Previous story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an Indiana teenager.

Chastinea Reeves, 15, is a 5-foot-2-inch, 130-pound black female with black hair and brown eyes.

The Gary Police Department says she last seen Monday in Gary, Indiana,  wearing a grey T-shirt and black jeans.

Reeves is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Reeves' whereabouts, contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.