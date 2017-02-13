Report says second resident may have had role in Elizabethtown g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report says second resident may have had role in Elizabethtown group home stabbing

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – There is “potential evidence” that a second resident may have played a part in the January 3 death of a worker at a home for adults with developmental disabilities, the facility’s operator claims in a report filed with state regulators.

In a January 18 memo, an employee of Community Alternatives Kentucky said evidence in the case makes it clear that 66-year-old Sally Berry of Radcliff died in the second resident’s room. Another person living in the home, Lindale Cunningham, was arrested and charged in Berry’s death.

The other resident’s name is redacted in documents obtained from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services under Kentucky’s open records law. But the employee says in the report that “there is potential evidence that leads one to believe he played a part in the dealth” (sic) of Berry.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward previously told WDRB News that Cunningham admitted stabbing Berry and didn’t mention any other residents involved in her death. Berry’s body was found when a Community Alternatives employee arrived for a shift change at the house in the 200 block of Bryan Street.

Ward said in an interview on Monday that he stands by his department’s investigation.

“We’re confident that the results of the investigation are accurate as reported to you all initially, and we feel confident presenting that information to the grand jury,” he said.

The January 18 report from Community Alternatives, a unit of Louisville-based ResCare, also indicates that a Hardin County Sheriff’s Office investigator sought to talk with the second resident of the home and took a DNA sample on January 17.

“All the residents there were interviewed after the night of the murder,” Ward said. “Detectives obtained a search warrant later on and went back to the residence just to gather some more evidence and to gather DNA samples on each resident at that facility.”

A ResCare spokeswoman did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment on Monday.

