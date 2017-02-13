Family and friends gather on first anniversary to remember 3 people murdered in south Louisville

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

A girl scout leader on the run is now behind bars accused of stealing $15,000 worth of cookies.

A girl scout leader on the run is now behind bars accused of stealing $15,000 worth of cookies.

Police say he then uploaded the images to a SmugMug account.

Police say he then uploaded the images to a SmugMug account.

Former Kentucky high school swim coach accused of taking pictures of girl in restroom

Former Kentucky high school swim coach accused of taking pictures of girl in restroom

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.

An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a year since three people were found shot and killed inside a south Louisville home. And on Monday night, their families remembered the victims.

Friends and family held a vigil at site of the murders on Wheeler Avenue to remember Douglas Weber, William Neal and Elizabeth Draper.

Police arrested George Slaughter and charged him three counts of murder. He has a previous murder conviction from 2007 but was released after only serving half his 10-year sentence.

Friends of the victims say even though time passes, memories of their loved ones don't.

"I truly truly miss her every single day," said Tina Greenhill, Draper's sister. "It doesn't seem like a year has gone by already, but it has, and you would think the memory would die down a little bit, but it hasn't. I think about her every day."

Slaughter is still in jail, being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Related Stories:

Three people shot and killed early Saturday on Wheeler Avenue

Suspect accused of killing three people in south Louisville appears in court

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.