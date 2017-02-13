Family and friends gather on first anniversary to remember 3 peo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family and friends gather on first anniversary to remember 3 people murdered in south Louisville



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a year since three people were found shot and killed inside a south Louisville home. And on Monday night, their families remembered the victims.

Friends and family held a vigil at site of the murders on Wheeler Avenue to remember Douglas Weber, William Neal and Elizabeth Draper. 

Police arrested George Slaughter and charged him three counts of murder. He has a previous murder conviction from 2007 but was released after only serving half his 10-year sentence.

Friends of the victims say even though time passes, memories of their loved ones don't. 

"I truly truly miss her every single day," said Tina Greenhill, Draper's sister. "It doesn't seem like a year has gone by already, but it has, and you would think the memory would die down a little bit, but it hasn't. I think about her every day."

Slaughter is still in jail, being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

