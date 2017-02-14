UPDATE: LMPD arrests two suspects for murder of 18-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD made two arrests Tuesday in the murder of an 18-year-old man.

23-year-old Devonta Anderson and 21-year-old Tristan Jewell are both charged with the murder of Joshua Evans.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Officers were called to a location on Longfield Avenue near Lester Avenue just after 4 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the victim in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Evans was shot outside his home, just one day after his 18th birthday. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Investigators spent hours at the crime scene collecting evidence. A woman who lives in nearby says she heard the gunshots. "The only thing I could hear was somebody yelling, screaming and crying, a woman's voice and I heard them saying, "They've shot him, they've killed him!"

Neighbors say they are used to the sound of gunshots. "I wish it would stop, I wish somebody could stop it, but it's almost an everyday occurrence here anymore."

Evans is Louisville's 15th murder victim of 2017.

