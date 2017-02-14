WDRB viewers get to play Valentine's Day "Pick or Pass" with Kei - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB viewers get to play Valentine's Day "Pick or Pass" with Keith Kaiser

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Are you ready to play "Valentine's Day Pick or Pass?"

WDRB's Keith Kaiser offered 4 lucky viewers the chance to take home some great Valentine's gifts.

Each participant had the option of picking 1 of 3 boxes. If they didn't like what they uncovered, they can move on to a different box. Tensions ran high but everyone went home a winner.

A big thank you to the following companies for offering up the great gifts. Ronaldo Jewelry, Griff's Restaurant, Birracibo, Somewhere Louisville, Rails Craft Brew & Eatery and Kroger.
    
