Roses and chocolate: WDRB's Mike Marshall celebrates Valentine's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Roses and chocolate: WDRB's Mike Marshall celebrates Valentine's Day with the ladies on staff

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one loves Valentine's Day as much as WDRB Traffic guy Mike Marshall. 

He makes sure to bring roses and chocolate for all the women he works with on WDRB in the Morning.  He started with giving anchor Candyce Clifft her flowers and candy. 

But he always makes the rounds in the newsroom making sure producers, camera operators and all the ladies feel loved. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.