Roses and chocolate: WDRB's Mike Marshall celebrates Valentine's Day with the ladies on staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one loves Valentine's Day as much as WDRB Traffic guy Mike Marshall.

He makes sure to bring roses and chocolate for all the women he works with on WDRB in the Morning. He started with giving anchor Candyce Clifft her flowers and candy.

But he always makes the rounds in the newsroom making sure producers, camera operators and all the ladies feel loved.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.