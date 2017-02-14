POV | JCPS is not a disaster

Last week Governor Bevin said JCPS is a “disaster.” I disagree. I think JCPS has problems and challenges, but it also has many great teachers who are dedicated to giving their students the best education possible. It is not a disaster.

Governor Bevin took a shot at busing, saying students have become "educational nomads that are moving around on JCPS buses." I agree with that completely. Keeping thousands of kids and parents from having roots at the neighborhood schools is a bad and outdated idea.

He said the resolution passed to make JCPS a Safe Haven for illegal immigrant kids is a "a smokescreen…a distraction” and that the board should not worry so much about trying to “win kudos from their liberal friends." I agree with that too.

Now I must take myself to task. Last week I said, “JCPS should have exercised just a little more scrutiny in the first place by keeping illegals out of our schools.” Several viewers pointed out that I was wrong to say that, because federal law prohibits JCPS from keeping illegal aliens out of the schools. I apologize for that, but I will double down by saying this is the only illegal activity I can think of where we are supposed to embrace the lawbreakers and support them medically, educationally and emotionally once they get here.

