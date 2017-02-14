Body found in Indiana creek identified as missing Crawfordsville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Body found in Indiana creek identified as missing Crawfordsville teen

Kaden Cravens (source: Kentucky State Police) Kaden Cravens (source: Kentucky State Police)

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A body found in a creek in western Indiana has been identified as that of a missing Crawfordsville man.

Indiana State Police said Monday that the body found in Sugar Creek was that of 19-year-old Kaden Cravens. He had been reported missing to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and was the subject of a Silver Alert on Jan. 26.

The body was found by kayakers Saturday evening just west of Crawfordsville.

Police have said no foul play is suspected in the death.

