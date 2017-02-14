UPDATE: Suspect allegedly caused $21,000 worth of damage to Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a Louisville man was arrested on the field of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium after he caused at least $21,000 worth of damage to the property.

According to University of Louisville Police, the incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say 20-year-old Kameron Davenport had no business being on the sports field, which was fenced in and locked when police found him there. Officers subsequently placed him under arrest, but police say he didn't go quietly. According to the arrest report, he fought with police, and in the process, injured an officer's arm.

Police say he created such a disturbance that it caused workers in the area to, "flee and become fearful."

Officers placed him in a police cruiser, but police say Davenport continued to fight, kicking out the rear window of the vehicle.

Rocco Gasparro, a spokesperson for the university, says the damage caused by Davenport may well exceed $21,000. Gasparro said the wrap that surrounds the field in the bowl was torn for about 70 yards, and one of the rotating signs that displays sponsored material was also damaged.

Gasparro said Davenport caused the damage before his arrest, and -- as far as he knew -- gave no reason for the crime.

Davenport is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, third degree assault and criminal mischief.

