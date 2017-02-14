Nudity to be featured once again in Playboy Magazine

President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.

The Latest: WH says Trump didn't know where info came from

Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."

President Trump complained Wednesday that "no politician in history" has been treated worse. Democrats demanded an independent commission to dig into his firing of FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against "rushing to judgment."

The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election

Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.

Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.

A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others

Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the United States can achieve a goal of 3 percent economic growth if there are historic changes in taxes and regulation.

Robert Mueller has been given sweeping power to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Roger Ailes is gone, but the world he created is not.

French President Emmanuel Macron has gathered his newly-named officials for his first Cabinet meeting _ an assembly that looks significantly different than previous French governments.

Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.

Brazilian federal police are searching the office and homes of a top senator and presidential contender.

Twitter is updating its privacy policy so it can track users' interests better and target advertisements to them, at least in the US.

Twitter's privacy update: what it means for you

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Naked women are back in Playboy magazine, ending a year-old ban on the nudity that made the magazine famous. Playboy celebrated the reversal on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag (hash)NakedIsNormal.

The about-face came Monday with the release of Playboy's March-April issue. The magazine had banished naked women from its print edition because it felt the content had become passe in the era of easily accessible online porn.

But Cooper Hefner, Playboy's chief creative officer and the son of magazine founder Hugh Hefner, called the nudity ban a mistake Monday in a post on his Twitter account.

Cooper Hefner said the magazine is reclaiming its identity.

