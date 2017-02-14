Suspect in Louisville homicide being held on $250K bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A debate over whether to reduce a murder suspect's bond.

Judge Anne Haynie ultimately reduced the bond to $250,000 for 20-year-old Arik Brooks.

He's accused of killing 20-year-old Quarte Atkinson Jr. on Feb. 2 at City View Apartments, near 10th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

In court, Brooks' attorney argued that he has a minimal criminal history, and if he's released, would stay with his parents who were present for his Tuesday arraignment.

His attorney entered a plea of not guilty.

